CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 771.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CareDx by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of CareDx by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA opened at $16.02 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $892.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $235,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,445.85. The trade was a 31.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,382 shares of company stock worth $934,509. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

CareDx Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

