CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.73.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

KMX stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

