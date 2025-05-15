CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,806,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 297,534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $53,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.