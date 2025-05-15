CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. The trade was a 94.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

