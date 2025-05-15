Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $23.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLBT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 29.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 21.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 2,244.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200,591 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLBT stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

