Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,354,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,779,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 28,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $126.78 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.21.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The firm had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.