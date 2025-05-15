Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $307.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,897,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after buying an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:CB opened at $282.11 on Friday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

