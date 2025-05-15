Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $45,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,602,000 after acquiring an additional 697,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $136,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after acquiring an additional 592,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $57,956,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,138,000 after purchasing an additional 117,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $228.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

