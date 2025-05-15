CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,924 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.59% of CNO Financial Group worth $22,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,692,792.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 244,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,685.07. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $89,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,461.76. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,710. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.