Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,648,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 764,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 74,806 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5%
AMZN stock opened at $210.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
