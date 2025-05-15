Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after buying an additional 296,251 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Cognex by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,820,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 461,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $79,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 576,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

