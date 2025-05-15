Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cognex were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1,818.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Cognex by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

