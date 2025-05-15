Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $92.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.