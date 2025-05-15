Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 170.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paymentus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Barclays PLC raised its position in Paymentus by 1,569.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PAY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paymentus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In other Paymentus news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,333.63. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,085 in the last three months. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paymentus Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.61. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.