Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Remitly Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Remitly Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Remitly Global by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Remitly Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Remitly Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Remitly Global’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua Hug sold 37,718 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $793,963.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,776,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,486,757.65. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $281,597.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,602,896.03. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,301 shares of company stock worth $1,560,012. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

