Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.71 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

