Comerica Bank Has $501,000 Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TWO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -352.94%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

