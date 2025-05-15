Comerica Bank Has $524,000 Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Magnite were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,593,000 after purchasing an additional 257,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $122,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,918,000 after buying an additional 450,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,957,000 after buying an additional 170,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,061,000 after buying an additional 1,336,458 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Magnite Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 276.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In related news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,544. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,579.50. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,610 shares of company stock valued at $647,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

