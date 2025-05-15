Comerica Bank Has $572,000 Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 6,954.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $333.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

