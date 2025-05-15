Comerica Bank Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $629.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

