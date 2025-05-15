Comerica Bank Increases Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 351.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,593.44. The trade was a 22.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,804 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $497,550.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,245.50. This trade represents a 60.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,731 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

