Comerica Bank Purchases 2,979 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RPC were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RES. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RPC by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 607,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RPC by 690.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 574,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RPC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,620,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,025,000 after buying an additional 459,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,039,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after buying an additional 306,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

NYSE RES opened at $4.98 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. RPC’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

