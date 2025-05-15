Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of IXJ opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

