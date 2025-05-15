Comerica Bank Sells 1,006 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.