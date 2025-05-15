Comerica Bank Sells 1,035 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.99. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. StockNews.com cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.