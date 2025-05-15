Comerica Bank Sells 10,482 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,063 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ADT were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $307,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,453,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $148,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,056 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $238,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,820,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.29.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,775,935.32. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

