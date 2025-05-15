Comerica Bank Sells 133 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 248.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $137.87 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

