Comerica Bank Sells 237 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,517,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 269,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.40. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALU. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

