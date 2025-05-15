Comerica Bank Sells 338 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,162,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,526,505.64. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,113,022. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

