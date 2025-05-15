Comerica Bank Sells 406 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $43.31 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

