Comerica Bank Sells 6,581 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

FSIG opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

