Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.35%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

