Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,501,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

