Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $2,269,327.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,773,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,230,110.04. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 275,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $2.81. The company had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

