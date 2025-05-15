Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 233.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

