Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLG opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $612.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

