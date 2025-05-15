Craig Arnold Sells 103,486 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 8th, Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of Eaton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22.

NYSE ETN opened at $329.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.94. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

