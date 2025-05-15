Critical Contrast: Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) versus Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirax-Sarco Engineering $2.09 billion 2.82 $228.31 million N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $33.12 billion 0.46 $819.30 million $2.15 22.68

Analyst Ratings

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirax-Sarco Engineering 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.94% 21.07% 4.49%

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax Group PLC provides thermal energy and fluid technology solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialty filling systems, and products for single-use applications. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food, beverage, oil, gas, chemical, power generation, healthcare, water and wastewater, buildings, mining and precious metal processing, semiconductor, and transport sectors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was formerly known as Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc and changed its name to Spirax Group PLC in June 2024. Spirax Group PLC was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal, and under the Bodega del Canasto name in Colombia. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; para-pharmacies and petrol stations under Bem-Estar brand; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates coffee shops and kiosks under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; rental of air transport equipment; and provision of business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel Dos Santos, S.G.P.S., S.A.

