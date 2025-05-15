Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCRN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.63 million, a P/E ratio of -279.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,841,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $3,038,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

