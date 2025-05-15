Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – May 12th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or revenues are tied to digital assets and blockchain technology. By buying these stocks—such as those of crypto exchanges, mining firms or companies holding large cryptocurrency reserves—investors gain indirect exposure to the crypto market without purchasing tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $57.00. 24,526,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,060,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $14.58. 3,675,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. 9,534,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,003. The company has a market cap of $314.42 million, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41.

