CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,320,000 after purchasing an additional 201,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $42,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $18,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $321,332.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,340.08. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total value of $289,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,514.56. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,776 shares of company stock worth $2,595,496. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $336.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.96. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.67 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

