Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 12th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Motorola Solutions, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop products and services designed to protect digital systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. These firms may offer network security, encryption software, threat detection, incident response, and related consulting services. Investors buy cybersecurity stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for defenses against hacking, malware, and data breaches. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.81 on Monday, reaching $156.56. 19,620,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,139,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $421.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,552. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.01 and a 200 day moving average of $370.65. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,232. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.92. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.04. 1,983,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,475. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.54. 2,563,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,546. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $356.30 and a one year high of $507.82.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of EMR traded up $6.34 on Monday, hitting $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,646. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59.

