Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Trading 53.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) shot up 53.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Darelle Online Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$492,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.15.

About Darelle Online Solutions

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

