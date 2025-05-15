Desjardins Has Bearish Forecast for AQN Q3 Earnings

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQN. CIBC decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,621,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 873,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,510,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,845,000 after acquiring an additional 544,198 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 92,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 829,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 206,603 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

