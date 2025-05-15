Devin G. Nunes Sells 59,483 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTGet Free Report) CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,394,734.30. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DJT opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 11,076.68%. The business had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,934 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 454,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

