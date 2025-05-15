Devin G. Nunes Sells 59,483 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,394,734.30. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DJT opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 11,076.68%. The business had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,934 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 454,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

