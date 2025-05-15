DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $92,962.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,592,697.62. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 336.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

