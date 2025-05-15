Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364,629 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,922,000 after purchasing an additional 636,569 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,843 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,185,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,909,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 281,119 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

