Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,010 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5,168.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,880,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 115,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 929,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 238,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

SPRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,978.66. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,744. The trade was a 56.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,041 over the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

