Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 61,121 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,121 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GTE opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $178.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $505,530.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,855,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,841.96. This trade represents a 7.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 476,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

