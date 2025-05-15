Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $54,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,990.80. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $811,210.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,724,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,149,092.82. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,183 shares of company stock valued at $891,624 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

